NFL removes ‘Rodgers vs. Mahomes’ from schedule release promo

The Kansas City Chiefs and Green Bay Packers will face one another during the 2021 NFL season, so it makes sense that the league hyped Aaron Rodgers vs. Patrick Mahomes as one of the biggest matchups of the year. However, it appears the NFL is no longer comfortable promoting that particular showdown.

The NFL will release its complete 2021 schedule on Wednesday. A promo for the release that aired roughly a week ago highlighted several matchups we will see this year, and “Rodgers vs. Mahomes” was the first one mentioned. You can see the commercial below:

Brad Callas of Complex Sports noted on Sunday that the NFL has released a new version of the ad. The part that said “Rodgers vs. Mahomes” in the original has been replaced with “Jackson vs. Mahomes,” referencing when Lamar Jackson and the Baltimore Ravens will take on the Chiefs.

In all likelihood, that is the NFL’s way of quietly admitting they are unsure about a Rodgers vs. Mahomes matchup taking place this season. Rodgers wants out of Green Bay and does not appear to be backing down. You can read the latest on the situation here.