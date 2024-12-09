Tyrann Mathieu sets record straight about false Malik Nabers claim

Tyrann Mathieu set the record straight on Sunday about a false claim made about Malik Nabers.

A Giants fan thought that Nabers yelled out, “Y’all f–king calling plays like I ain’t out there” during Sunday’s New Orleans Saints-New York Giants game.

The fan’s post on X drew attention and made it seem like Nabers was calling out the Giants’ coaches, which would have been a negative storyline surrounding the team.

Here is the post shared by the fan.

Malik Nabers was yelling “Y’all f**king calling plays like I ain’t out there.” Big yikes. — Carly (@carlymersky) December 8, 2024

Luckily for Nabers and the Giants, Mathieu stepped in to set things straight.

“That was actually me,” Mathieu wrote in response to the post.

That was actually me. https://t.co/RstxuJRVqD — Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) December 8, 2024

What a Giants fan thought was Nabers complaining turned out to be an opponent taunting the Giants.

Mathieu’s New Orleans Saints won the game 14-11 to improve to 5-8, though they lost Derek Carr to a hand injury.

Nabers led his Giants with 5 catches for 79 yards, while Mathieu had one tackle in the contest. The veteran safety has 46 tackles and 3 interceptions this season. Meanwhile, Nabers continues to be faced with questions about his team and its fans.