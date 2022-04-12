Report: Tyrann Mathieu, top NFC team have mutual interest

Tyrann Mathieu has been pursued by a number of teams in recent weeks, and the defending Super Bowl champions sound like they are squarely in the mix for the All-Pro safety.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano reported over the weekend that there is “mutual interest” between Mathieu and the Rams.

“I’m told to watch the Los Angeles Rams here. There’s some mutual interest there,” Graziano said, via Riley Gates of 247 Sports. “Obviously Tyrann Mathieu is a player that would fit with that the Rams like to do in terms of veterans in the locker room, in terms of a player who’s won a Super Bowl before. It could take a little bit to try and work this out financially, and maybe after the draft. But Tyrann Mathieu’s still a player of interest for a number of contending teams, including the defending Super Bowl champions.”

Mathieu is one of the top players still available. The Rams lost Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills in free agency, but they then signed Bobby Wagner to a five-year, $50 million deal. They also signed Allen Robinson, who was the top wide receiver on the free agent market.

We know of one other NFC team that has been viewed as a logical fit for Mathieu. Many fans would probably rather see him go anywhere but the Rams.

Mathieu, 29, had 76 tackles, a sack and three interceptions in 16 games with the Kansas City Chiefs last season.

Photo: Feb 3, 2022; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Kansas City Chiefs safety Tyrann Mathieu (32) during AFC practice for the Pro Bowl at Las Vegas Ballpark. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports