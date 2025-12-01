Tyrann Mathieu teases an NFL comeback

Former NFL safety Tyrann Mathieu may not be done playing after all.

Mathieu was a guest on “Up & Adams” on Monday, and suggested that he would return to playing if the right situation presented itself. That would involve playing for an elite defense, with Mathieu namechecking the Houston Texans as an example.

“For the right situation, who wouldn’t? I love this game,” Mathieu said when asked if he was interested in playing again.

— Kay Adams (@heykayadams) December 1, 2025

Mathieu retired in July despite being set to play for the New Orleans Saints this season. Based on his statement at the time, he was pretty clearly done, but seems to miss playing now that he has had a few months to sit on his own.

Ultimately, Mathieu is probably just musing aloud, because he could not come back this season even if he wanted to. For a retired player to play this season, he would have had to make the decision before the final business day before the start of Week 13, which was last Wednesday. In other words, it is too late for him to play this season.

Mathieu, 33, played 12 NFL seasons and was a three-time All-Pro selection. He won a Super Bowl with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2019.