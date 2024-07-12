Tyreek Hill had 1 big surprise in his list of top five NFL QBs

Tyreek Hill has been very vocal in expressing that he believes he has played with two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, but you may be surprised to see the rest of the Miami Dolphins star’s five.

In a recent Q&A with fans on Instagram Live, Hill was asked to list his top five NFL quarterbacks. He thought for a brief moment before first listing Patrick Mahomes and Tua Tagovailoa, which was a given. The other three were Lamar Jackson, Dak Prescott and — wait for it — Baker Mayfield.

Hill did not specify whether the list was in order, but Mayfield was the most shocking choice. Mayfield had a great season last year and enjoyed a career revival of sorts with 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He also unexpectedly led the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to the playoffs.

Are those accomplishments enough to rank Mayfield ahead of quarterbacks like Josh Allen, Joe Burrow, Brock Purdy and even CJ Stroud? Hill apparently thinks so.

We have heard Hill make some wild claims about Tagovailoa in the past, so we know he loves hyping up his guys. It seems like Mayfield might be one of his guys. Either that, or Hill sees something in the former No. 1 overall pick that most others don’t.