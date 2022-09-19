Tyreek Hill had funny message for Tua Tagovailoa critics

Tyreek Hill spent all offseason talking about how underrated Tua Tagovailoa is, and his new quarterback has made him look pretty good through the first two games of the season. After Miami’s incredible comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, Hill had a hilarious message for all the Tua critics.

Hill apparently was not keeping close track of stats in the game. He was genuinely surprised when ESPN’s Kimberley Martin told him Tagovailoa had six touchdown passes in the Dolphins 42-38 win. The star wide receiver also had yet another message for those who have doubted Tagovailoa.

Tyreek Hill had no idea how many TDs Tua threw against the #Ravens until I told him 😂 … Here’s part of the interview that aired on @SportsCenter #dolphins pic.twitter.com/lIOfuDbVE1 — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) September 19, 2022

“For all the haters out there who said, ‘Tua can’t do this, can’t be that,’ I really hope you soon jump on his bandwagon,” Hill said. “Not only is coach (Mike) McDaniel gonna need a wheelbarrow, Tua’s gonna need a wheelbarrow for his boatload of money and also his cajones.”

Hill was playing off his hilarious quote after last week’s 20-7 win over the New England Patriots. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel made a gutsy decision to go for it on 4th down during that game that paid off. Hill told reporters McDaniel is going to need a wheelbarrow to carry his “big cajones” around after a call like that.

Many wondered if Hill would struggle going from an MVP quarterback in Patrick Mahomes to one who has been inconsistent, but that has not been the case thus far. Hill had 11 catches for 190 yards and two touchdowns against the Ravens. He had 94 yards on eight receptions in Week 1.

The praise Hill heaped on Tagovailoa during the offseason may have been a bit carried away at times, but it is hard to argue with the early results.