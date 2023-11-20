 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill has 1 worry about his hand injury

November 20, 2023
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill looks ahead

May 24, 2022; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins running back Tyreek Hill (10) stretches during OTA practice at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

Tyreek Hill briefly left Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders with a hand injury, but the Miami Dolphins star returned fairly quickly and finished the game. He told reporters afterward that there was only one real problem he was concerned about going forward.

Hill said his hand was not a major issue, but that it might impact him in one unfortunate way: he might not be able to play video games for a few days.

“I think I’ll be fine, man. The only thing I’m really bummed about, I won’t be able to play Fortnite,” Hill admitted.

Hill is a big fan of video games. He has even used them for scouting purposes to get ready for actual NFL games. Having a sore hand will certainly impact those habits.

The injury certainly did not slow Hill down on Sunday. He continued his dominant season by catching 10 passes for 146 yards and a touchdown.

