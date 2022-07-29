Tyreek Hill has bold prediction for opposing defenses

Tyreek Hill has not shied away from supporting his new Miami Dolphins teammates this offseason, and that includes fellow wide receiver Jaylen Waddle.

Hill spoke to reporters on Thursday after the Dolphins’ second training camp practice. He was asked about how opposing defenses might react to the duo of himself and the speedy Waddle. Hill answered with a memorable line.

“Oh they’re scared sh–less,” Hill said (profanity edited by LBS). “[Waddle] is faster than I thought. When I first got here, I was like ‘OK, he’s a 4.3.’ Typically when you see 4.3 guys they don’t run as fast on a football field. But [Waddle] he actually runs a 4.3 on the football field. There’s a difference.”

Beware: the video below contains profanity.

Tyreek Hill on teams having to face him and Waddle: Oh they’re scared sh**less 😂 pic.twitter.com/LwJQ14qXUS — Brendan Tobin (@Brendan_Tobin) July 28, 2022

While Hill has made some pretty bold claims about Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa being more accurate than Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, Hill could be correct in assuming that opposing defenses will be fearful lining up against the two speedsters.

Hill has been one of the best receivers in the NFL during his six-year career. A six-time Pro Bowler and three-time first-team All-Pro, the 28-year-old caught a career-high 111 passes for 1,239 yards and nine touchdowns last season. Waddle had a solid rookie campaign for the Dolphins in 2021 with 104 receptions for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns.

If Tagovailoa lives up to the praise that Hill has showered him with, Hill and Waddle could be a scary duo this season.