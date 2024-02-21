Tyreek Hill calls out Dolphins fans for Jaylen Waddle take

Will the Miami Dolphins entertain a trade involving wide receiver Jaylen Waddle? There is no evidence that they will, but that has not stopped some from speculating about the possibility. Tyreek Hill, however, does not want to hear any of it.

Hill took to X on Wednesday to call out Dolphins fans that might be in favor of some sort of Waddle trade. According to Hill, Waddle is “better than I was at this point in his career,” and it is “ludicrous” that any Miami fans would even want to consider trading him.

My boy waddle is the future , he is better than I was at this point in his career and for people in this fan base to want to trade him is ludicrous 🥹 — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 21, 2024

Waddle took note of Hill’s backing and joked that it was a “cold world we live in” for people to be advocating for a deal.

DAMNN TWIN THEM PPL TRYNA GET YA BOY GONE 😂😂😂😂!! COLD WORLD WE LIVE IN 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/GHMzB2BJLT — JW (@D1__JW) February 21, 2024

To be clear, any Dolphins fans calling for a Waddle trade appear to be in the minority. Speculation grew a bit on Tuesday when ESPN analyst and ex-GM Mike Tannenbaum suggested that Miami should trade Waddle to the Kansas City Chiefs for defensive back Trent McDuffie, a bizarre idea that garnered more scorn than support. The idea of moving Waddle in order to bolster another part of the roster may be appealing to some, but the Dolphins’ array of weapons on offense is part of what made them dangerous to begin with.

The Dolphins are fresh off an 11-6 season, but faded down the stretch, lost the AFC East title, and fell to Kansas City in the playoff opener. Progress will be expected in 2024, and they will also have to sort out their quarterback’s future before the start of the season.