Tyreek Hill sends Dolphins fans into frenzy with cryptic social media posts

Tyreek Hill sparked panic among Miami Dolphins fans with some of his social media activity on Wednesday.

Hill is having a down season with the Dolphins. The Pro Bowl wideout has just two games with more than 100 receiving yards this year, and one of them was in Week 1. Coming off his two-catch performance in a 20-12 loss to the Houston Texans, Hill sparked a great deal of speculation about his future with a pair of social media posts on Wednesday.

“Its time for me to go coach,” Hill wrote in one post on X.

The receiver then followed up with “I might get my first grey hair this year.”

It’s time for me to go coach — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 18, 2024

I might get my first grey hair this year — Ty Hill (@cheetah) December 18, 2024

What does that mean? Only Hill knows. Some wondered if the first post was Hill’s way of saying it is time for the Dolphins to move on from him. Or, maybe Hill was hinting that he is thinking about retiring to go coach a team. Another possibility is that Hill is saying it is time for him to be unleashed and return to his explosive form.

It was not a surprise that Hill was unproductive when Tua Tagovailoa missed four games with a concussion. Things have not improved much since the quarterback’s return, however. Hill has also been playing through an injury, which may be a factor in why he has just 67 catches for 805 yards and 5 touchdowns in 14 games.

Hill had 119 catches and over 1,700 yards in each of his first two seasons with Miami. The team is 6-8 and all but eliminated from postseason contention this year, so it would not be a surprise if Hill’s posts were a way of venting frustration.