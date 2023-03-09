Tyreek Hill appears to take swipe at Daniel Jones

Tyreek Hill decided to be a professional pot-stirrer this week.

The Miami Dolphins receiver Hill jumped into an online feud between Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker and New York Giants wide receiver Darius Slayton. Reacting to the big-money extension quarterback Daniel Jones just received from the Giants, Brisker called Jones “trash” (in a since-deleted tweet). Slayton defended his teammate by hinting that Brisker was just salty that the Bears had lost to the Giants this past season.

#Bears Safety Jaquan Brisker not holding back on what he thinks of #Giants QB Daniel Jones 😳 "Trash" pic.twitter.com/7c4liYUKYa — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 7, 2023

That is when Hill decided to get involved. He tweeted at Slayton, writing, “Yeah the slant route gone be crazy next year,” with laughing emojis.

Yeah the slant route gone be crazy next year 😂😂😂 https://t.co/0vUXUH0tRW — Ty Hill (@cheetah) March 8, 2023

The implication from Hill there is that Jones supposedly doesn’t have much arm strength or accuracy and can only hit his receivers on short slants.

The former first-round pick Jones might not have the biggest cannon in the NFL. But he still makes plenty of solid throws and is also very effective as a runner when the pocket collapses. Though Jones struggled over his first few seasons, his steady play was a big reason why the Giants achieved a winning record in 2022 and made their deepest playoff run in over a decade.

As for Hill, the swipe at Jones is a bit ironic coming from him. After all, Hill has had to defend his current quarterback against similar criticisms.