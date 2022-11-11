 Skip to main content
Tyreek Hill has message for Tua Tagovailoa detractors

November 11, 2022
by Grey Papke
Tyreek Hill runs with the ball

Sep 29, 2022; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent much of the offseason defending Tua Tagovailoa in the face of detractors. Tagovailoa has proven him right so far in 2022, and Hill has a message for those one-time critics.

Hill said Friday he thinks Tagovailoa is owed an apology by skeptics after how he has performed this season. The wide receiver chalked up Tagovailoa’s shaky start to his career as the result of the quarterback coming into a “difficult situation,” and that some needed to “set their pride aside” and admit they were wrong.

Hill’s victory lap is fairly justified. Some of the stuff he said about Tagovailoa before the start of the season seemed downright detached from reality. It may still be over-the-top in retrospect, but Tagovailoa has done a lot more to justify the hype than most might have expected.

For Hill, the results have been explosive. He leads the NFL with 76 catches and 1,104 yards and is on pace to smash his previous career bests in both categories. Even he might not have seen that coming, but either way, his hype seems to have been justified.

