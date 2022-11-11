Tyreek Hill has message for Tua Tagovailoa detractors

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill spent much of the offseason defending Tua Tagovailoa in the face of detractors. Tagovailoa has proven him right so far in 2022, and Hill has a message for those one-time critics.

Hill said Friday he thinks Tagovailoa is owed an apology by skeptics after how he has performed this season. The wide receiver chalked up Tagovailoa’s shaky start to his career as the result of the quarterback coming into a “difficult situation,” and that some needed to “set their pride aside” and admit they were wrong.

Tyreek Hill thinks people need to apologize to Tua, "That’s all people got to do, man – just set their pride aside. Everybody isn’t blessed to come into certain situations. Unfortunately, Tua, he came into a difficult situation…" #Dolphins QB now has support and has taken off. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) November 11, 2022

Hill’s victory lap is fairly justified. Some of the stuff he said about Tagovailoa before the start of the season seemed downright detached from reality. It may still be over-the-top in retrospect, but Tagovailoa has done a lot more to justify the hype than most might have expected.

For Hill, the results have been explosive. He leads the NFL with 76 catches and 1,104 yards and is on pace to smash his previous career bests in both categories. Even he might not have seen that coming, but either way, his hype seems to have been justified.