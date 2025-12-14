Notable update emerges on ex-NFL WR Nate Burleson’s broadcasting future

Nate Burleson may losing one of his most prominent gigs.

The former NFL wide receiver Burleson could be getting dropped by “CBS Mornings,” Alexandra Steigrad of the New York Post reported this week. Steigrad notes that Burleson’s “CBS Mornings” co-host Tony Dokoupil has been tabbed by the network as the new host of “CBS Evening News” (a gig that Dokoupil will begin in the new year).

As a result of the Dokoupil news, “CBS Mornings” will now “likely” be overhauled at some point in the future, which could mean that both Burleson and his co-host Gayle King will no longer be on the show. You can read Steigrad’s full report on the situation here.

Burleson, now 44 years old, played in the NFL from 2003-13 as both a receiver and a return specialist. He played for the Minnesota Vikings, the Seattle Seahawks, and the Detroit Lions, logging 5,630 receiving yards and 40 total touchdowns over the course of his career.

After retiring from the league, Burleson soon went into broadcasting. He first began as an analyst for NFL Network in 2015 and then joined CBS as a studio analyst for “The NFL Today” in 2017, winning two Sports Emmy Awards for Outstanding Studio Analyst.

In addition to becoming the co-host of “CBS Mornings” in 2021, Burleson has done work for CBS’ sister properties such as Paramount+ and Nickelodeon too. Burleson recently made the headlines over a hot take about Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence, and he could be having an even greater focus on the NFL if he does end up getting dropped by “CBS Mornings.”