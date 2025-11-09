CBS analyst thinks Jags might move on from Trevor Lawrence

Trevor Lawrence’s future in Jacksonville should be in question, according to one NFL analyst.

Lawrence’s Jaguars lost to the Houston Texans 36-29 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, in Week 10 on Sunday. The Jags blew a 29-10 lead late in the third quarter as the Texans closed the game with 26 unanswered pointed.

After the game, CBS’ NFL crew was discussing the contest. Though he said he “would never dare call for a player’s job,” Nate Burleson said the Jags should question whether Lawrence is their future.

“Trevor Lawrence … who is he? This was a big game. They needed this one. 13 for 23. Under 200 yards. One touchdown, one pick. It’s just tough to see this organizaton moving forward with a guy they may not be 100 percent confident in,” Burleson said.

Burleson was implying that he doesn’t think Lawrence is the answer.

The Jags went 9-8 and won their division in Lawrence’s second NFL season, which was the team’s first year under Doug Pederson, who was eventually fired. The Jags went 4-13 and had a big disappointment last year. Now they’re 5-4 in their first season under Liam Coen. There is still another half of the season to go for Lawrence to keep his team in the playoff race. But like Burleson said, Lawrence needs to start playing better. We know Coen will be all over his QB.