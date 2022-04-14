Urban Meyer says 1 rumor about him was ‘so silly’

There were a lot of unflattering reports about Urban Meyer during his brief tenure with the Jacksonville Jaguars. The former coach has denied most of them, and he says he found one in particular to be quite laughable.

A piece that was published in The Athletic last month claimed Meyer was so unprepared with the Jaguars that he had never heard of certain star players, including three-time Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald. Meyer mocked the report during an appearance on “The Tim May Podcast” this week.

“Someone told me that,” Meyer said, via Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports. “I’ve heard silly things in my life. You shouldn’t even address things like that, it’s so silly.”

Meyer supposedly indicated to his staff that he was unfamiliar with Donald when he asked them, “Who’s this 99 guy on the Rams?” The quote sounded like it would have been sarcasm. It is impossible to believe that anyone who knows anything about the NFL — let alone an NFL coach — would have no idea who Donald is.

Meyer was run out of Jacksonville in a hurry. He said he believes the team’s losing record was the main reason for that, though he did generate plenty of negative headlines.

