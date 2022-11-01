Video: Amari Cooper threw horrific interception on failed trick play

Amari Cooper should probably stick to his day job.

The Cleveland Browns receiver Cooper got his number called to throw a pass during the first half of Monday night’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals. Unfortunately though, the call went straight to voicemail.

On a hand-off from quarterback Jacoby Brissett, Browns running back Nick Chubb pitched it back around to Cooper, who geared up to throw downfield. But Cooper encountered some defensive pressure and panic-heaved an ill-advised lob that was effortlessly intercepted by Bengals safety Vonn Bell.

Cooper’s tragedy of a throw there was a complete sitting duck. As a result, Bell got what had to be by far the easiest interception of his entire career.

Fortunately for the four-time Pro Bowler Cooper, he redeemed himself with two key catches for 47 yards on the Browns’ first touchdown drive of the game in the second quarter. But perhaps he should get some throwing pointers from this former receiver teammate of his.