Bears go nuts in locker room after finally ending losing streak

The Chicago Bears have not had much to cheer about this season. They finally had something to celebrate on Thursday night following their win over the Washington Commanders.

The Bears doubled up the Commanders in a 40-20 Chicago drubbing at FedEx Field in Landover, Md.

The vibes, as they say, were immaculate inside the Bears locker room after the game.

“Let’s go, Bears!” chants rained down as the team rode the high of finally breaking through in the win column.

#Bears are getting lit in the locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/rWKghz2ves — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) October 6, 2023

It’s a huge celebration for a “Thursday Night Football” contest that did not exactly evoke excitement from neutral observers.

Some fans saw the celebration as excessive given that the Bears remained last in their division with a 1-4 record despite the win. However, it’s hard to blame young athletes for enjoying a win — a result that’s been hard to come by over the past couple of seasons.

Prior to beating the Commanders, the Bears had lost 14 straight games dating back to last season. Their last win dates back all the way to October 24 when they beat a New England Patriots side that had Bailey Zappe under center.

Bears quarterback Justin Fields and wide receiver DJ Moore were in a groove on Thursday. Fields threw for 282 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions. Three of those four TDs were to Moore, who caught 8 passes for 230 (!!) yards.