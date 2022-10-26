Video: Bears teammate had tough reaction to Robert Quinn trade

Roquan Smith had a tough reaction to the news of Robert Quinn being traded.

The Chicago Bears on Wednesday traded Quinn to the Philadelphia Eagles for a fourth-round pick.

Smith was speaking with the media when news of the trade broke. The Bears linebacker covered his face with his shirt.

We were speaking with Roquan Smith when the Robert Quinn trade broke. He was having a tough time and had to cut it short. pic.twitter.com/Ekd168m62S — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) October 26, 2022

“I have a great deal of respect for that guy,” Smith said. “Crazy.”

Did Smith act that way because he is heartbroken about losing his teammate? Or did he seem sad because he can’t believe Chicago traded Quinn away instead of him?

Smith held out during training camp and asked the Bears to trade him. Chicago did not grant the request, so Smith has been playing this season.

The 25-year-old has 78 tackles, 2 sacks and 2 interceptions this season. The NFL trade deadline is on Nov. 1, so Smith has under a week left to find out if he is going to be traded too.