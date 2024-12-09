Video emerges of Bryan Bresee’s amazing blocked field goal to win game

New Orleans Saints defensive tackle Bryan Bresee on Sunday made one of the most dynamic plays of the 2024 season.

The Saints led the New York Giants 14-11 with 11 seconds left at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J. Giants kicker Graham Gano lined up for a 35-yard field goal to potentially send the game to overtime.

Gano entered the contest 37/41 (90.2%) on kicks within the 30-39-yard range in his five seasons with the Giants. Bresee threw math out of the equation entirely by leaping over the Giants’ offensive line and blocking Gano’s kick with his right hand.

The Saints posted a field-view angle of Bresee’s play for fans to appreciate it in all its glory.

Field-Level View of the Bryan Bresee blocked FG 👀 📺: Next Sunday vs Commanders (Noon CT – FOX) pic.twitter.com/vpOPlbNUHO — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) December 8, 2024

Bresee’s feat looks all the more impressive when you realize that the man is a 6’5″ lineman who weighs over 300 pounds.

The play kept the Saints’ faint postseason aspirations alive. After going 2-7 over the team’s first nine games, New Orleans has managed to win three of its last four to improve to 5-8.

The Saints may very well have to sweep its final four contests to make the playoffs. The task may prove to be even more daunting if quarterback Derek Carr has to miss any time due to injury. Carr got hurt Sunday after making a diving play to gain additional yardage on the ground (video here).

Giants fans may not be all that salty over Bresee’s defensive heroics. The loss dropped New York to 2-11, which keeps them tied with the Las Vegas Raiders for the best draft position through Week 14.