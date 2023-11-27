Video shows Bills player shove Eagles fan during heated confrontation

Philadelphia Eagles fans have a reputation for doing everything they can to get under the skin of opposing players, and it appears they were successful on Sunday.

The Eagles defeated the Buffalo Bills in a thrilling 37-34 overtime game at Lincoln Financial Field. At one point during the shootout, Bills defensive tackle Jordan Phillips decided he had heard enough from a fan who was seated behind the visiting team’s bench. Phillips and several other Buffalo players walked over to confront the fan.

Phillips got right into the face of the Eagles fan, who had no interest in backing down. Bills defensive end Shaq Lawson then shoved the fan before security stepped in. You can see the video below:

It was Bills vs Philly Scumbags today @BarstoolPhilly pic.twitter.com/TuWbUCUknL — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) November 27, 2023

While that certainly was not the first time we have seen a player get into it with an Eagles fan, Lawson may face disciplinary action from the NFL. There typically is no issue when players return fire on trash talk from fans, but the last thing the league wants is things getting physical.

The Bills had a great chance to beat the Eagles in overtime, but Josh Allen and one of his wide receivers misfired on what should have been a game-winning touchdown (video here). Buffalo fell to 6-6 on the season while the Eagles improved to an NFL-best 10-1.