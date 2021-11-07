Video: Josh Norman, Kliff Kingsbury get unsportsmanlike conduct for trading words

Kliff Kingsbury and Josh Norman both were hit with unsportsmanlike conduct penalties for trading words during the second quarter of Sunday’s Arizona Cardinals-San Francisco 49ers game.

The Cardinals had a 3rd-and-18 at the San Francisco 19 in the second quarter. The Cardinals completed a pass for a 2-yard loss, but Norman was called for taunting, giving the Cardinals a first down. But Kingsbury was called for an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for trading words with Norman after the play.

Josh Norman got called for taunting and Kliff Kingsbury was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct LMAOOO pic.twitter.com/5V163dTyTV — ✯✯✯✯✯ (@FTBVids_YT) November 7, 2021

The penalty on Kingsbury was enforced between downs, which was favorable for Arizona. They got the first down but were moved back and had a 1st-and-24. Arizona ended up with a field goal on the possession to take a 17-0 lead.

Norman ended up being benched after his penalty.