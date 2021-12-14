Video: Actor Kevin James plays Sean Payton in trailer for upcoming movie

NFL and movie fans were shocked earlier this year to learn that actor and comedian Kevin James would play Sean Payton in a movie about the New Orleans Saints head coach that is based on a true story. Now, we know exactly what it will look like.

The official trailer for the Netflix movie “Home Team” was released on Tuesday. In it, James plays Payton after Payton was suspended for a full season over the Bountygate scandal in 2012. Payton then went to serve as the offensive coordinator for his son’s high school Liberty Christian in Argyle, Texas. You’ll probably have some mixed feelings while watching the trailer.

Here it is:

Kevin James and Taylor Lautner partner up for HOME TEAM, based on the true story of New Orleans Saints coach Sean Payton. Taking the field January 28. 🏈 pic.twitter.com/c5AKM413OC — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) December 14, 2021

It’s certainly a bit strange watching the man many know as the “King of Queens” or “Paul Blart: Mall Cop” playing an NFL head coach. The film is obviously a comedy, and Payton helped the writers with the script.

We’re a bit skeptical that “Home Team” will earn rave reviews from critics, but perhaps some people will find it entertaining. Payton has shown from the way he responded to trolls in the past that he has a great sense of humor. There probably aren’t many football coaches who would be on board with James portraying them in a movie.