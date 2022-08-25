 Skip to main content
Thursday, August 25, 2022

Video of moms tackling sons at high school football practice goes viral

August 25, 2022
by Larry Brown

A mom tackled her son

Washington Community High School in Peoria, Ill. knows how to build team spirit and community better than anyone.

The Washington Panthers football team held a “Mom’s Night” earlier this month. The event is aimed at getting the mothers of the team’s players more acquainted with football. The mothers get the chance to learn about equipment, rules and plays. Oh yeah, they also get the opportunity to partake in a tackling drill.

Many of the moms took advantage of the opportunity.

Take a look at this video taken by WMBD reporter Kurt Pegler that went viral. It shows five moms who were brave enough to strap on the helmet and pads, and take aim at their sons:

That was beautiful.

The first mom had a great form tackle. The second mom really took our her son too. That last mom ran into a brick wall though.

What better team-building exercie can you have than this? Incredible.

H/T Barstool Sports

