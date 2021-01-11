Video: Sean Payton got slimed after Saints’ playoff win over Bears

Sean Payton made good on his promise to get slimed on Sunday.

Payton was asked on Friday whether he would get slimed due to the New Orleans Saints’ playoff game being aired on Nickelodeon. The Saints head coach volunteered to get slimed if his team won.

Sean Payton said he "had to look that up" in reference to being slimed. "I would only enjoy being slimed if we won. And I would be willing to be slimed if we won, whatever that means." After a long pause, he continued. "I will officially volunteer to be slimed if we win." — Amie Just (@Amie_Just) January 8, 2021

Sure enough, New Orleans beat the Chicago Bears 21-9 in their NFC Wild Card game.

After he finished speaking with the media, Payton had a bucket of slime poured on him.

What a good sport. It’s easy to have fun with things after you win a game. It’s a lot harder to take something from Nickelodeon when you lose though.