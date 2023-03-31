Video of Travis Kelce trying to name NFL head coaches is absolutely hilarious

A video of Travis Kelce is making the rounds, and it is hilarious and absolutely worth your time.

The video shows Kelce trying to name the coaches who were pictured in the annual NFL coaches photo. The photo was taken this week during the NFL Annual Meetings in Phoenix, Ariz.

29 of the 32 head coaches were present, with Mike Vrabel (Tennessee Titans), Frank Reich (Carolina Panthers) and Nick Sirianni (Philadelphia Eagles) being absent.

Here is a look at the photo:

A tradition unlike any other: head coaches photo at NFL Annual Meeting pic.twitter.com/wgFzNUGGwa — Mark Dalton (@CardsMarkD) March 27, 2023

How many of the coaches do you recognize? Hopefully more than Kelce.

On this week’s episode of “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce,” Travis was asked to name the coaches in the photo. The Kansas City Chiefs tight end provided a disclaimer before beginning: he is really bad with names. But watching him struggle to name everyone was simply hilarious.

Watch and enjoy, but beware of the cursing and F-bombs.

Travis Kelce trying to name all the NFL head coaches is the best thing you'll watch today. This is the best 😂😂pic.twitter.com/WTEs1w7nmc — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2023

Kelce’s reaction to seeing Josh McDaniels was fantastic. Not being able to spot Zac Taylor was surprising considering how the Cincinnati Bengals have become a rival for KC. Not even knowing Taylor’s name was even better.

Kelce saying “there is no way that man coaches in the NFL” about Browns coach Kevin Stefanski was priceless.

Then maybe my favorite part was him calling Sean McVay “Gordon Bombay” after the “Mighty Ducks” coach.

What a great video.

As for me, I’ll give it to you straight: I didn’t recognize Dennis Allen (bottom row, second from left) without his visor. I didn’t recognize Matt Eberflus (top row, fifth from right). And I didn’t know either of the former Eagles coordinators-turned-coaches (Shane Steichen and Jonathan Gannon).

The other coach Kelce missed was Falcons coach Arthur Smith (top row, between McDaniels and Mike Tomlin).

That was great.