Video: Troy Aikman wants to call Cowboys’ playoff game so badly

Troy Aikman didn’t seem too happy with his assignment Sunday during the NFC Wild Card game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

With the Buccaneers up big in the second half, FOX announcers Aikman and Joe Buck began to discuss the afternoon’s upcoming game between the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys. That game was on CBS, much to Aikman’s obvious chagrin.

Troy Aikman on the Cowboys vs. 49ers game: “I think there’s a lot of people who would like to be calling that game.” pic.twitter.com/mlhiQadvnI — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) January 16, 2022

“That’s going to be a great game, a really good game. There’s a lot of people that would like to be calling that game,” Aikman said.

Aikman is a former Cowboy, and FOX does get the rights to the overwhelming majority of the team’s regular season games. The Niners-Cowboys matchup is an intriguing one as well for a lot of reasons. It’s pretty clear that Aikman wishes his network had gotten a different assignment, and it probably wasn’t helped by the fact that the game he was calling turned into a blowout.

The Eagles and Bucs might not be too happy with Aikman’s ambivalence about their game. That wouldn’t be the first time he’s annoyed the people he’s calling.

Photo: Nov 21, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; Dallas Cowboys former quarterback Troy Aikman attends the NFL game between the Houston Texans and the Indianapolis Colts at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports