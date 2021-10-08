Giants seem unhappy with Troy Aikman’s assessment of them

The New York Giants are struggling going into their matchup with the Dallas Cowboys this week. Still, they don’t want to feel disrespected despite that start.

That may be what they’re seeing from comments FOX analyst Troy Aikman made about them this week. In a radio interview with 96.7 The Ticket in Dallas, Aikman said the Giants are “not in Dallas’ class,” though he did add that anyone can beat anyone in the NFL.

A source told Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News that Giants players were well aware of the comment. Coach Joe Judge seemed to know about it too, though he wasn’t quite taking the bait.

“We don’t even have a bulletin board in there to be honest with ya,” Judge said. “It’s screens and magnets. We’re in the future now, so. These guys are all active on Twitter and all types of junk, so I’m sure they see stuff.”

Judge added that the Giants shouldn’t need any “external motivation” to come in and win a division game, either.

There’s nothing terribly controversial about Aikman’s comments. The Giants are 1-3, while the Cowboys come in 3-1 and leading the NFC East. That said, there are athletes that have used far less than this as bulletin board material. If it helps the Giants, they might as well do it too.