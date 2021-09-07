Video: UCLA alum Eric Kendricks trolls his LSU teammates in Vikings locker room

UCLA is reveling in its win over LSU on Saturday as if it won the national championship. Eric Kendricks’ behavior certainly shows that.

Kendricks, who starred at UCLA from 2011-2015, had some fun with his Minnesota Vikings teammates on Monday. He walked around the locker room and handed out UCLA hats to his teammates who went to LSU.

Take a look at the video:

Yes, that was Kendricks serving it up to Justin Jefferson, Danielle Hunter and Patrick Peterson. Peterson’s reaction was the best, because he initially seemed grateful for the gift before realizing he was being pranked.

In addition to Kendricks, the Bruins were flexing a little too hard on social media after their win. Remember fellas, you’re only 2-0. There’s still a long way to go.