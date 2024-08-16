Vikings add former Ole Miss QB following JJ McCarty injury

The Minnesota Vikings have added a new quarterback to their depth chart following the injury to J.J. McCarthy.

The Vikings on Friday placed McCarthy on injured reserve due to the season-ending knee surgery the rookie quarterback underwent. In a corresponding move, the Vikings signed former Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral.

Corral was originally a third-round pick by the Carolina Panthers in 2022. He spent one season with them but missed his rookie season due to a Lisfranc injury. Corral signed with the New England Patriots’ practice squad last year but then never reported to them, so his time with the team was short-lived.

The 25-year-old quarterback played in four games earlier this year for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL and went 3-0 in his starts. That may have influenced Minnesota’s decision to sign him.

In addition to Corral, the Vikings have Sam Darnold, Nick Mullens and Jaren Hall on the roster at quarterback. Darnold has been expected to be the team’s starting quarterback even prior to McCarthy’s injury.