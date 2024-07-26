Vikings rookie had the most heartfelt tribute for Khyree Jackson

Minnesota Vikings rookie Dallas Turner remains committed to keeping his bond with Khyree Jackson alive.

Jackson, whom the Vikings picked in the fourth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, died in a car accident earlier this month.

Turner was drafted by the Vikings in the first round. He was supposed to go through the NFL rookie experience with Jackson by his side. The two had been teammates for two years at Alabama before Jackson transferred to Oregon for his final college season. Turner and Jackson reportedly had their lockers close to each other during their time at Alabama. The two developed a close bond that Turner clearly wants to honor as he goes through his NFL journey without his good friend.

In the Vikings’ locker room, Turner took Jackson’s nameplate and placed it above his own.

“I talk to him all the time,” Turner told reporters, via ESPN’s Kevin Seifert. “And get the chills every single time I talk to him. So, I know he’s watching over me.

“As long as I’m alive, I’ll rep his name.”

The Vikings also put up a small memorial for Jackson on the practice field at TCO Stadium in Eagan, Minn. Before Thursday’s practice, Turner was seen kneeling by the memorial for over a minute.

Before practice today, Vikings rookie LB Dallas Turner kneeled at one of the memorials the team has for Khyree Jackson. Stayed there for about a minute. He’ll attend Jackson’s funeral tomorrow, he said. pic.twitter.com/ZdB0eCSmt3 — Kevin Seifert (@SeifertESPN) July 25, 2024

Turner plans to attend Jackson’s funeral on Friday with a contingent of Vikings coaches and executives.