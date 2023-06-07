Vikings receiving major trade interest in star defender

Despite being in the relatively late stages of the NFL offseason, the Minnesota Vikings appear to have a lot of lingering roster questions to address.

The Vikings are receiving “pretty serious” trade interest in pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. Hunter’s contract situation is an issue for the Vikings, as the two sides have been unable to come to a long-term agreement.

From Inside Minicamps LIVE on NFL+: The #Vikings are receiving trade calls centered around star pass-rusher Danielle Hunter, and the interest is real, sources say. A look inside the complex situation… pic.twitter.com/GKx98NSx0n — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) June 7, 2023

Hunter’s current deal is worth just $5.5 million this season, but previous restructures mean there is some dead cap money moving forward despite his status as a free agent after 2023. The Vikings would like to sort that out, but so far, they have not, which has prompted trade calls.

The 28-year-old Hunter remains one of the league’s more accomplished pass rushers, with 10.5 sacks last season. Moving him on would ensure that the Vikings look very different in 2023, especially with another longtime stalwart possibly on the way out.