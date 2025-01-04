Vikings paid absurd sum for extra tickets to Lions game

The Minnesota Vikings paid a lot of money to get some extra tickets to Sunday’s crucial game against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field.

The Vikings spent nearly $2 million to buy roughly 1,900 tickets on the secondary market for Sunday’s game, according to Albert Breer of SI. The team then resold those tickets, which are primarily positioned behind the Vikings’ sideline, to season ticket holders for a much lower price.

Breer said the Vikings’ intent was to ensure players’ and staffers’ families had the best possible experience for such a crucial game. At the same time, purchasing extra tickets will theoretically prevent at least a few extra Lions fans from joining what will undoubtedly be a rowdy crowd.

The Lions flagged the ticket sales and questioned the league office about it, but were told the Vikings had not broken any rules with the move.

Ford Field seats 65,000, so it is debatable how much a tiny percentage of that would actually help the Vikings. Most would probably just scoff at them for spending such an absurd sum on tickets to pass along to their fans, but any little advantage might help in the game that will decide the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Plus, it eases costs for their fans, and it is not as if the organization cannot afford the expense.

The Lions and Vikings both enter Sunday’s game at 14-2, but the loser will have to go on the road for the playoffs. That did not sit well with one player who should play a big part in the game.