Vikings share encouraging update on Everson Griffen situation

The disturbing situation involving Minnesota Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen has been resolved safely, according to the team.

In a statement released Wednesday afternoon, the Vikings said they had been informed by law enforcement that Griffen “came out of his home without incident and is now getting the care he needs.”

An update from the @Vikings regarding DE Everson Griffen: pic.twitter.com/X9g11ohUHA — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 24, 2021

Griffen sent a series of disturbing social media posts earlier Wednesday. Law enforcement was dispatched to Griffen’s home, and the 33-year-old was refusing to come outside.

Griffen has struggled with mental health issues in the past. In 2018, he tried to break into a teammate’s home and escaped an ambulance when taken into custody. Griffen’s agent later said Griffen was not diagnosed with a serious mental health issue and that the incident was a result of stress.