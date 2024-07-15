Vikings WR Jordan Addison arrested for suspicion of DUI

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison was arrested Friday near Los Angeles International Airport in California for suspicion of driving under the influence.

On Friday night, a West Los Angeles police officer spotted a white Rolls Royce blocking a lane of I-105 westbound to Sepulveda Boulevard northbound. According to a report from ESPN’s Kevin Seifert, Addison was asleep behind the wheel when the officer approached the driver’s side of the vehicle.

Addison was taken into custody at around 11:36 p.m. PST following a DUI investigation. He was released about two hours later. Addison’s blood alcohol content has yet to be divulged by local authorities. The legal limit for blood alcohol concentration in California is 0.08%.

The Vikings released a statement on Addison’s arrest.

“We are aware of Jordan Addison’s arrest this past Friday and are currently gathering more information regarding the incident,” the statement read.

Addison was reportedly seen in Los Angeles, Calif. last week attending the premier of the Netflix series “Receiver,” which features his Vikings teammate Justin Jefferson.

It’s not the first time Addison has had a run-in with police over a driving-related incident. The Vikings wideout was issued a citation for reckless driving last July, which Addison explained was due to his dog having a medical emergency.