Viktor Hovland had hilarious reaction to being crapped on by bird

Viktor Hovland put together a solid opening round at The Open Championship on Thursday, and he did so while battling more natural elements than the rest of the field.

Hovland was getting ready to hit his shot from the fairway at the 15th hole when something distracted him. That something was a bird dropping a surprise on his right arm. Hovland got a kick out of it and told his caddie he “just got shat on.”

A bird just “shat” on Viktor Hovland pic.twitter.com/U3Uec6rERC — Odds Shark (@OddsShark) July 20, 2023

There are plenty of reasons The Open Championship is one of the most challenging tournaments in golf. Hovland showed us a great example of that a year ago (video here), but Thursday’s bird incident at Royal Liverpool was probably a first for him.