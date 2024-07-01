Von Miller makes major confession about last season

Von Miller had a down season by his standards in 2023, and he suggested that a big part of that was lingering impacts from his 2022 ACL tear.

Miller spoke with Fan Nation about his new eyewear collection for a story published last week. The Buffalo Bills pass rusher said he was “angry” that he was judged by his 2023 output, and it is serving as a motivating factor ahead of the 2024 campaign.

“It’s crazy how you get injured, and you come back, and you really shouldn’t have even been playing, and people judge you by a product on the field,” Miller told Pat Benson of FanNation. “I could have easily sat out all of last season, but I couldn’t do my teammates like that. I felt like being later in my career, I didn’t want to sacrifice any of my years. But at the same time, I shouldn’t have been out there.

“I feel like people are judging me on that, so it’s making me a little bit angry, to be honest. It’s making me tap into a Von that I haven’t been in a while. I just want to get back to playing my style of football. Get back to talking s—, f—— making sacks, dancing, and making plays for my teammates. That’s been my whole mindset this offseason.”

Miller tore his ACL in November 2022 but came back to play 12 games in 2023. He did miss the start of the season, but when he returned, he was largely ineffective, and failed to record a sack for the first time in his career.

Miller turned 35 in March, and at that age, many will assume his best days are behind him. He has a lot of work to do if he wants to prove people wrong.