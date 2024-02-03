Vontaze Burfict reveals why he played dirty against Steelers

Retired Cincinnati Bengals and Oakland Raiders linebacker Vontaze Burfict was widely known as one of the dirtiest players in the game. He was suspended a total of 22 games throughout his career for 14 separate incidents, and accumulated more than $5.3 million in fines or forfeited salary.

Many of Burfict’s transgressions — some far more egregious than others — came against the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was never shy about his disdain for the rival organization and that sometimes manifested itself in ugly ways.

Most notable was Burfict’s brutal hit on wide receiver Antonio Brown in 2016 — a hit many blame for Brown’s erratic behavior.

Although Burfict has since apologized to Brown and buried the hatchet with other Steelers players, he still despises the team.

On Thursday, while live-streaming a game of Madden 24 that was later posted to TikTok, Burfict acknowledged that he’d play especially dirty against the Steelers.

“I didn’t hit people after the play all the time,” Burfict said. “Just the Steelers. F–k the Steelers.”

The Steelers and Bengals still hate each other, but their rivalry certainly lacks the extracurricular activity it so often featured during Burfict’s career.

Burfict has not played in the NFL since receiving a 12-game suspension after a helmet-to-helmet hit against Indianapolis Colts tight end Jack Doyle in 2019.