Washington Commanders not ready to name quarterback for Week 11

The Washington Commanders are not ready to name a starting quarterback yet for Week 11, though their decision really shouldn’t be that difficult.

Carson Wentz is eligible this week to come off injured reserve. He suffered a finger injury on his throwing hand last month and was placed on IR, meaning he had to miss four games.

Though Wentz is eligible to come off IR, he has not yet been medically cleared.

Wentz would need to be medically cleared to return, and then he would likely have to practice all week in order to start at Houston on Sunday.

Washington head coach Ron Rivera was asked Tuesday about who would be the team’s starting quarterback. He cautioned that they don’t yet have a controversy because Wentz needs to be cleared first.

Ron Rivera, on the no-decision at QB yet: pic.twitter.com/8zxtKiFM6E — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) November 15, 2022

Even if Wentz were to be cleared, it’s hard to imagine Washington would want to unseat Taylor Heinicke. The team is 5-5 and has gone 3-1 in games started by Heinicke. They were 2-4 under Wentz.