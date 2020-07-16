Washington source denies rumor of team paying off referees

Speculation has been running the past few days about a potentially damaging story related to Washington’s NFL team that is expected to be published. Reporters have been hinting on Twitter at such a story coming. Nothing definitively being published yet led to rumors spreading about the contents of the damaging allegations.

One such rumor was that the NFL team may have paid off/bribed referees. ESPN’s Adam Schefter checked on that rumor and received a strong denial from a Washington source.

In response to the wild internet speculation that members of Washington’s NFL team paid off officials, one source laughed, strongly denied it, and added “if we did, we need to get our money back.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 16, 2020

We don’t know the contents of the allegations that will supposedly come in the report. We do know there has been a denial about paying off refs.

What we know is that the team announced earlier in the week that they they have officially dropped the “Redskins” nickname; that they recently fired some executives; and that some of the team’s minority owners are looking to sell.