Video: Joe Judge was furious with Kadarius Toney over punch

Joe Judge prides himself on running a disciplined football team. So when Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter of his New York Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Judge was furious.

Toney was ejected for throwing a punch against Dallas defender Damontae Kazee, who tackled Toney unnecessarily (video here).

After Toney was tossed, Judge was shown yelling at his wide receiver on the sideline. Judge appeared to be dropping multiple F-bombs.

In his postgame media session, Judge called Toney’s actions “unacceptable.”

Joe Judge says Kadarius Toney throwing a punch was “unacceptable” and Kenny Golladay believes Toney will “learn from it.” Judge will let the league deal with any further punishment or possible suspension before he makes any further comment or decisions regarding that. — Art Stapleton (@art_stapleton) October 11, 2021

What’s unfortunate is that Toney lost his cool amid a career day. He had 10 catches for 189 yards before his ejection.

The Giants have had some issues with Toney ever since drafting him in the first round in April. You can add this incident to the list.