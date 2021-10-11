 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 10, 2021

Video: Joe Judge was furious with Kadarius Toney over punch

October 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Joe Judge points Kadarius Toney to the locker room

Joe Judge prides himself on running a disciplined football team. So when Kadarius Toney was ejected in the fourth quarter of his New York Giants’ 44-20 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Judge was furious.

Toney was ejected for throwing a punch against Dallas defender Damontae Kazee, who tackled Toney unnecessarily (video here).

After Toney was tossed, Judge was shown yelling at his wide receiver on the sideline. Judge appeared to be dropping multiple F-bombs.

In his postgame media session, Judge called Toney’s actions “unacceptable.”

What’s unfortunate is that Toney lost his cool amid a career day. He had 10 catches for 189 yards before his ejection.

The Giants have had some issues with Toney ever since drafting him in the first round in April. You can add this incident to the list.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus