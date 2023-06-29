Report reveals what Colts’ Isaiah Rodgers gambled on

Isaiah Rodgers was among four players who were suspended on Thursday for violating the NFL’s gambling policy, and we have since learned some details of what the former Indianapolis Colts cornerback wagered on.

Rodgers, Colts linebacker Rashod Berry and free-agent defensive tackle Demetrius Taylor have all been suspended indefinitely through at least the 2023 season. Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Nicholas Petit-Frere received a six-game ban.

Both Berry and Taylor were waived shortly after the suspensions were announced.

According to ESPN’s David Purdum, Rodgers placed upward of 100 bets through an online sportsbook. At least one of the wagers involved the Colts. That particular wager was also the largest — a $1,000 prop bet on the over/under rushing yardage total of a Colts running back.

That bet alone would have been enough to trigger a season-long suspension. The NFL recently reiterated six key rules for players when it comes to gambling, and the first one is that they are not allowed to bet on the NFL. Rodgers not only bet on the NFL, but his own team. A similar violation led to Calvin Ridley’s season-long suspension last year.

Petit-Frere placed legal wagers under Tennessee law, but he did so while inside the Titans’ facility. That is why he was only suspended for six games. We saw similar penalties for some of the players who were disciplined earlier this offseason.