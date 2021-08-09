Here is where Texans reportedly stand with Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson returned to practice with the Houston Texans on Monday for the first time in a week. The star quarterback continues to prepare as if he will play in Week 1, but will it be for a new team? That hardly sounds like a given.

Watson requested a trade earlier in the offseason, and he still reportedly wants out of Houston. However, it appears his relationship with general manager Nick Caserio is civil, as the two were seen chatting prior to practice on Monday.

Deshaun Watson is back at practice. He talked to GM Nick Caserio as he walked out on the field. pic.twitter.com/j3HCUoWJ4V — Sarah Barshop (@sarahbarshop) August 9, 2021

According to Charles Robinson of Yahoo Sports, the Texans plan to keep Watson unless they receive a very strong trade offer for him. They are not entertaining lowball offers just because Watson is facing sexual assault allegations from numerous women.

On Deshaun Watson: #Texans have not given up on him being their QB this year. They’re not taking lowball offers. This is why they aren’t being overly communicative with teams. Barring a strong offer, Texans brass will to try to get him back into the fold before the season begins. — Charles Robinson (@CharlesRobinson) August 9, 2021

That meshes with what Jay Glazer of FOX Sports said last week, which is that the Texans are not returning calls from interested teams and still want Watson to be their quarterback.

It remains to be seen if Watson will be suspended, but the fact that he was not placed on the commissioner’s exempt list prior to training camp is a positive sign for him. One team continues to be mentioned as a potential trade suitor if the Texans do want to move Watson, but it seems like they are waiting to see how the situation plays out.