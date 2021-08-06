Texans still do not want to trade Deshaun Watson

Are the Houston Texans still playing hardball when it comes to a Deshaun Watson trade? It sounds like that is the case.

FOX’s Jay Glazer reported on the network’s pregame show on Thursday that the Texans are not returning calls from teams inquiring about a Watson trade. He further says the team still thinks they will be able to convince Watson to play for them.

“They’re in a standstill because the Texans still think that Deshaun Watson’s going to end up wanting to play for them this year. … All the teams that have been trying to reach out to Deshaun Watson, they’re not calling any of them back,” Glazer reported.

This report runs contrary to a report on Wednesday that suggested talks were heating up between the Texans and Eagles.

Watson is 25 and so talented that teams are interested in trading for him despite the numerous sexual assault allegations he is facing. The NFL still has not handed out any discipline for Watson regarding the case.

Watson passed for 4,823 yards and 33 touchdowns last season.