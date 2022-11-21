 Skip to main content
Is Zach Wilson’s attitude becoming a problem for Jets?

November 20, 2022
by Larry Brown
Zach Wilson holds up a ball

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson throws during warmups before an NFL game against the Cincinnati Bengals at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. Credit: Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

Zach Wilson drew negative attention on Sunday for not just his poor play, but also for his postgame comments. One reporter is suggesting that Wilson’s attitude is becoming a problem in the locker room.

Wilson went just 9/22 for 77 yards and rushed for 26 yards in his New York Jets’ 10-3 loss to the New England Patriots. The Jets’ offense barely did anything in the windy conditions and posted just 103 total yards.

After the game, Wilson was asked whether he felt he let down the defense and said no.

SNY’s Connor Hughes wrote an article after the game and said that Wilson’s postgame behavior bothered some people.

“Sources inside the Jets’ losing locker room told SNY that Wilson was walking around after the game ‘like he isn’t the problem.’ It rubbed more than a few the wrong way, frustrating several others,” Hughes wrote.

Some have said that Hughes has an issue with Wilson and they don’t trust his reporting. But Wilson’s play in the game was undeniably bad. And there’s no debate that taking responsibility publicly is part of the quarterback’s job.

Though the team is 5-2 with him as the starter, Wilson’s stats have been unimpressive.

