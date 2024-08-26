Zach Wilson lights it up in Broncos’ preseason finale

Denver Broncos head coach Sean Payton named Bo Nix his starting quarterback ahead of the team’s preseason finale on Sunday, but Zach Wilson has made one final push for the No. 2 job.

Wilson played extremely well in Denver’s 38-12 win over the Arizona Cardinals at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver, Colo. The former No. 2 overall pick played the majority of the game and finished 16/25 for 251 yards, 2 touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson also had 22 rushing yards and a score on the ground.

Wilson’s best throw was a 46-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Brandon Johnson in the fourth quarter.

Payton has said he will keep three quarterbacks on his roster. While Nix has been named the starter, Wilson is in competition with Jarrett Stidham for the No. 2 job. Stidham played very little on Sunday and finished 2/4 for 28 yards, though Payton is unlikely to make a decision based on one game.

Stidham said last week that he was “very disappointed” when Nix won the starting job. Wilson had a much different reaction and said he is “excited” for the rookie.

Zach Wilson, on Bo Nix being named the starting QB: "Yeah, I was excited for him. I mean, I don't think it was a surprise too much, obviously. Right? I think he's had a great camp … I'm excited to see what he can do and I think he's ready for it." pic.twitter.com/zSRuaO9ZKz — Andrew Mason (@MaseDenver) August 26, 2024

Payton obviously seems something in Wilson, which is why the Broncos made a trade for the quarterback this offseason. Even if he was playing against mostly backups, Wilson’s performance against the Cardinals should only help his standing in Denver.

Though Wilson’s time with the New York Jets was a disappointment, he is still just 25. After the way he played on Sunday, Wilson might be just an injury away from being back under center in Week 1.