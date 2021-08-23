Za’Darius Smith in danger of missing Packers’ season opener

There is growing concern that the Green Bay Packers may be without standout pass rusher Za’Darius Smith for the team’s season opener.

Smith has been dealing with a back injury since before the start of training camp, and the issue has lingered for over a month. The team activated him from the non-football injury list last week, but Smith still hasn’t been able to consistently practice.

On Sunday, coach Matt LaFleur admitted that Smith’s status for Week 1 was clearly in question.

"I'm not quite sure when we'll get Z back," Matt LaFleur says about Za'Darius Smith. "It definitely is a concern." "Could potentially" affect his Week 1 status — Zach Kruse (@zachkruse2) August 22, 2021

Smith’s absence would definitely be noticeable. The 28-year-old collected 12.5 sacks in 2020 and 13.5 in 2019. There have been rumblings that he’s unhappy with his contract, so there’s no way he’s pleased about potentially being unable to play so he can justify a new deal.