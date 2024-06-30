 Skip to main content
Brooks Koepka gets hilariously trolled by Panthers star at Stanley Cup parade

June 30, 2024
by Grey Papke
Brooks Koepka in a hat

Feb 25, 2022; Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, USA; Brooks Koepka watches after completing the sixth hole during the second round of The Honda Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-USA TODAY Sports

Brooks Koepka might not have expected to be the target of some taunting at the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade in Miami on Sunday, but that is exactly what happened.

Koepka, a South Florida native and Panthers fan, went viral back in 2023 for taunting Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad while attending a game. Koepka repeatedly derided Ekblad as a “traffic cone,” even bringing a real cone to demonstrate his point.

Ekblad was not amused initially, but the two eventually cleared the air and became cordial. That is what made Ekblad’s parade antics so funny. At Sunday’s post-parade rally, Ekblad put a traffic cone on his head and yelled “f— you, Brooks Koepka!” to massive cheers.

Ekblad has been waiting for that one for over a year. You have to credit the dedication, and given the circumstances, Koepka will probably be happy to wear this one.

Koepka gets really, really into Panthers games. This will probably make for a good laugh from his perspective.

Aaron EkbladBrooks Koepka
