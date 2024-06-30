Brooks Koepka gets hilariously trolled by Panthers star at Stanley Cup parade

Brooks Koepka might not have expected to be the target of some taunting at the Florida Panthers’ Stanley Cup parade in Miami on Sunday, but that is exactly what happened.

Koepka, a South Florida native and Panthers fan, went viral back in 2023 for taunting Florida defenseman Aaron Ekblad while attending a game. Koepka repeatedly derided Ekblad as a “traffic cone,” even bringing a real cone to demonstrate his point.

LIV Golf Superstar Brooks Koepka has a message for Aaron Ekblad. “F’ing traffic cone” #TimeToHunt pic.twitter.com/j2y7dJio0g — David R (@David954FLA) March 25, 2023

Ekblad was not amused initially, but the two eventually cleared the air and became cordial. That is what made Ekblad’s parade antics so funny. At Sunday’s post-parade rally, Ekblad put a traffic cone on his head and yelled “f— you, Brooks Koepka!” to massive cheers.

“F*** YOU, BROOKS KOEPKA” — Aaron Ekblad, wearing a traffic cone on his head INCREDIBLE. pic.twitter.com/FC9hOL5X3Q — jeremy chandler taché (@jeremytache) June 30, 2024

Ekblad has been waiting for that one for over a year. You have to credit the dedication, and given the circumstances, Koepka will probably be happy to wear this one.

Koepka gets really, really into Panthers games. This will probably make for a good laugh from his perspective.