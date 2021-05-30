Brooks Koepka requested Bryson DeChambeau video for funny reason

Brooks Koepka hardly ever seems bothered by anything, and that was the case last week when a clip of the four-time major champion showcasing his hatred for Bryson DeChambeau went viral. The video was never supposed to get out, but apparently Koepka wanted a copy of it before it did.

Koepka was being interviewed by Golf Channel’s Todd Lewis following the second round of the the PGA Championship when he was distracted by DeChambeau walking by him. He said he “lost my train of thought hearing that bulls—,” which was presumably a reference to the sound of DeChambeau’s metal spikes. You can see the video here.

The footage, which never made it to the air, somehow leaked. NBC eventually had it removed, but not before it was viewed millions of times. Dylan Dethier of Golf.com took a closer look at how the clip got out, and he learned a funny piece of information about Koepka requesting it beforehand.

Dethier says he was told by multiple sources that Koepka asked the Golf Channel for the clip because he wanted to send it to his buddies and have a laugh. Koepka didn’t expect it to go viral, but he even told Lewis that he “honestly wouldn’t care” when the reporter said the production crew was going to have a good chuckle over it.

The bad blood between Koepka and DeChambeau goes back quite a while. Koepka has openly criticized DeChambeau’s playing style, and Bryson once trolled Brooks over his physique. Koepka is known for his relaxed and carefree attitude, while DeChambeau obsesses over analytics and is more of a golf junkie. That’s probably why their personalities clash.

Tom Brady even used the Koepka video to troll DeChambeau and Aaron Rodgers, whom the quarterback will face in “The Match” this year. Koepka took that in stride, so we doubt he cares that the clip went viral.