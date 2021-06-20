 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, June 20, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau gets meme treatment after shot lands next to beer box

June 20, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Bryson DeChambeau beer box

Bryson DeChambeau fell apart on the back nine at the US Open on Sunday, and one of his errant shots wound up in a very fitting place.

DeChambeau sprayed the ball all over the course at the 13th hole at Torrey Pines. One of his shots sailed over the green and landed directly next to a Stella Artois beer box. Twitter had a field day with it.

DeChambeau double-bogeyed the hole after bogeying the previous two. He was near the top of the leaderboard prior to that three-hole stretch, but the defending champion couldn’t hold it together.

Between DeChambeau’s ball nearly hopping into a beer box, another golfer’s ball getting stuck in a tree, and a streaker hitting shots on the course, the final round at the 2021 US Open was pretty wild.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus