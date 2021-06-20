Bryson DeChambeau gets meme treatment after shot lands next to beer box

Bryson DeChambeau fell apart on the back nine at the US Open on Sunday, and one of his errant shots wound up in a very fitting place.

DeChambeau sprayed the ball all over the course at the 13th hole at Torrey Pines. One of his shots sailed over the green and landed directly next to a Stella Artois beer box. Twitter had a field day with it.

Never related to a golfer more than I have to Bryson DeChambeau after landing his ball next to a crate of beer. pic.twitter.com/FlTB1izDSq — Rob Warren (@RobWarren1990) June 20, 2021

DeChambeau's golf ball has given up and decided to go on the booze instead lol #USOpengolf pic.twitter.com/5jldB9CVGj — Chris Hardiman (@AJoyForever83) June 20, 2021

Bryson DeChambeau on #13:

Rough, rough, sand, BEER CASE, green, two putt double bogey. — Hugh Burrill (@hughwburrill) June 20, 2021

We all agree you have to shotgun a Beer before you play your ball on this one right? #USOpen pic.twitter.com/hm6CCq379Z — 𝗭𝗮𝗰 𝗕𝗹𝗼𝗯𝗻𝗲𝗿 (@ZacOnTheMic) June 20, 2021

DeChambeau double-bogeyed the hole after bogeying the previous two. He was near the top of the leaderboard prior to that three-hole stretch, but the defending champion couldn’t hold it together.

Between DeChambeau’s ball nearly hopping into a beer box, another golfer’s ball getting stuck in a tree, and a streaker hitting shots on the course, the final round at the 2021 US Open was pretty wild.