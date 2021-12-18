 Skip to main content
Video: Charlie Woods looks just like dad Tiger in sinking birdie putt

December 18, 2021
by Grey Papke

Charlie Woods putter raise

Charlie Woods looked an awful lot like his dad in sinking a 25-foot putt at the PNC Championship on Saturday.

Tiger’s 12-year-old son looked like he belonged on the fourth hole at the pro-am tournament, in which major champions play alongside family members. Charlie finished seventh at the event in 2020, and looked even sharper putting for birdie here.

That’s a professional putter raise. It’s straight out of his father’s playbook, which just makes it more awesome.

At the same event a year ago, Charlie, then 11, showed that he’d mastered his dad’s famous fistpump. It looks like he’s taking a lot of other cues from his father, which is a pretty good sign for his prospects of a golf career if that’s what he wants.

